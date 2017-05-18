After a long layoff, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are finally set to play another game, against the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James says Celtics fans don't need pumping up

It has been more than a week since Cleveland swept the Toronto Raptors, forcing the Cavs to wait and watch the Celtics-Washington Wizards series stretch to seven games.

The Celtics prevailed, which means they are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in five years.

Boston also have home-court advantage thanks to Cleveland's "strategic" resting down the stretch.

While most think Boston supporters will be even more riled up for this series, facing the defending champions, four-time MVP James believes that fan base is already as hyped as its ever going to get.

"I don't think Boston fans need any more pumping up," James said following shootaround ahead of Wednesday's opener.

"They're born with 'pump,' if that makes any sense."

Boston last reached the Conference finals in 2012 when the Celtics lost to James' Miami Heat in seven games.

But three-time NBA champion James does not feel any sentimentality toward TD Garden.

"It don't matter," he said. "Just to be part of the postseason is a treat for me. I've been fortunate enough to be a part of it for 12 straight years at this point now, so any building I'm able to walk into at any point of the playoffs is always a treat."

The Cavs' 10-day layoff entering this series could play a factor, but James believes Boston's fans will snap his team back into the flow of the game.

"We've been around the flow for eight days now. But [not] a game situation," James said. "Getting into the flow ... it shouldn't be too hard... these fans and this atmosphere and this team that we're playing against should put us right back where we need to be."