Hornets' Walker undergoes third surgery on left knee

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker underwent his third left knee surgery in as many years, the NBA team announced on Wednesday.
The procedure, a successful minor arthroscopic surgery, usually comes with a six-week recovery period, but Walker's left knee is starting to become a concern.
He appeared in 79 games last season — his sixth with Charlotte — averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
Walker, the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, made his first All-Star appearance in 2016-17.
While Walker is expected to be healthy well before next season, it will be worth monitoring his oft-repaired left knee moving forward.