PAOK coach taken to hospital after brawl in derby at Panathinaikos

Sporting News
Sporting News /

PAOK coach Vladan Ivic was taken to hospital after being struck by a beer can thrown by fans during a melee in a match at Panathinaikos.

PAOK coach taken to hospital after brawl in derby at Panathinaikos

PAOK coach taken to hospital after brawl in derby at Panathinaikos

The Greek rivals were battling in a play-off for a Champions League berth when a brawl erupted following a red card for PAOK's Amr Warda in the 51st minute.

Warda's red card followed an earlier red for Panathinaikos, who went ahead 1-0 early in the match through a Marcus Berg goal.

During the brawl, Ivic was struck in the head by a beer can thrown from the stands and had to be taken to hospital.



The referee was forced to abandon the match in the 55th minute with Panathinaikos still up 1-0.

This is just the latest incident involving fans in Greek football, with PAOK and AEK Athens supporters clashing at the Greek Cup final earlier this month.

