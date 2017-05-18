Ronaldo surpasses Greaves to become the all-time leading scorer across Europe's top five leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Jimmy Greaves as the most prolific player to grace Europe's top five leagues after scoring his 367th goal in Real Madrid's match at Celta Vigo.

After moving to England from Sporting Lisbon, he starred with Manchester United, scoring 84 times in the Premier League.

At no point has the 32-year-old looked like slowing down at Madrid, with Wednesday's goal taking him to 283 in 264 league matches.

The Ballon d'Or holder has been in phenomenal form of late – the goal at Balaidos his 12th in eight games, with the second of his two against Sevilla taking him level with Greaves.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea, AC Milan and West Ham United forward was a major star in the 1950s and 60s and had held the record since 1971.

Lionel Messi is the closest active player to Ronaldo's record, with the Argentinian sitting on 346 goals.