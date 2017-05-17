OFFICIAL: Walter Mazzarri leaving Watford job

Walter Mazzarri is leaving his role as Watford head coach at the end of the season.

BREAKING NEWS: Walter Mazzarri leaving Watford job

Watford have confirmed the 55-year-old's time in charge of the club will come to an end after their final Premier League game of the season at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Mazzarri, formerly head coach of Napoli and Inter, signed a three-year contract when he took charge in July 2016 but will now depart after only one season in the job.

"After the board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club's future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club's head coach after the final game of the 2016-17 season," read a statement from Watford chairman Scott Duxbury on Wednesday.

"We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford football club over the past year."



Watford avoided relegation from the Premier League this season, but have slipped to 16th in the table after a miserable run of five consecutive defeats.

That comes after they finished 13th in 2015-16, their first season after winning promotion, a result which still led to the surprise departure of Quique Sanchez Flores, who is now at Espanyol.

Aside from the three relegated clubs, only Burnley have scored fewer than the 40 goals Watford have netted in this season's top-flight.

Mazzarri's replacement will be Watford's eighth head coach since 2013, the others having been Gianfranco Zola, Giuseppe Sannino, Oscar Garcia, Billy McKinlay, Slavisa Jokanovic and Flores.