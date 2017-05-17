Being a baseball fan is a harrowing existence.

Daughter's heartbreaking tears after dad's MLB loss

The game is defined by failure. Picking up three hits in 10 at-bats is considered a positive.

And since only one team can win the World Series, fans of 29 other franchises suffer soul-crushing defeats at some point in the year only to crawl back to their team in the spring and repeat the process.

That level of devotion intensifies when you have a personal connection to the club. Or, in this case, one of its players. So when the San Diego Padres stole a win away from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Eric Sogard’s young daughter took it pretty rough.

She had good reason to be upset, too. With the game tied 4-4 in the top of the 10th inning, her dad belted a go-ahead home run to right to give Milwaukee the lead. He was all set to be the hero!

The Padres had other plans. Erick Aybar opened up the bottom of the inning with a single. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe then hit a two-run walk-off bomb to give the Padres the win.

Through her tears, Sogard’s daughter simply asks “why?” Sogard’s wife, Kaycee, issues the perfect response. “That’s just baseball,” she says.

Yeah, succinct but accurate. Baseball is cruel and unfair, sometimes. But that’s the nature of the game. And while it can be painful and heart-wrenching, we keep coming back to it because we love it, no matter how often it lets us down.

