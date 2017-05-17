Conor McGregor won't be pulling a Ronda Rousey and dipping into acting.

Conor McGregor was smart enough to turn down a role in 'King Arthur'

The MMA fighter turned down a role in the action movie “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” to focus on his fighting career, director Guy Ritchie told the Irish Sun.

Given the early box office and reviews, that may have been a smart move on McGregor's part.

Ritchie, who directed the historical legend flick, said he and his crew studied the way McGregor fights in the Octagon and said he wanted his fight scenes in the movie to be similar.

“Preparing for the action scenes [in "King Arthur"], we watched a lot of McGregor fight footage because his style was what we were after. That very intense, singular, lightning fast, juggernaut trademark technique was perfect and we modeled Arthur’s physicality on that,” Ritchie said.

“We even went after him for a part in the movie, but he wasn’t having any of it. Was training for a fight at the time, couldn't take his attention away from that. But you can see in his presence, in his demeanor, he’s got that swagger, that real appealing cockiness. It’s an unmistakable spark.”

McGregor reportedly has turned down roles before to not take away his focus from his fights. Instead, he makes extra cash by signing giant endorsement deals, such as his contract with the most recent “Call of Duty” game.

McGregor will also be on diaper duty for the foreseeable future — he and girlfriend Dee Devlin welcomed a son, Conor Jr., last week

McGregor is also still in talks to face off with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a megafight sometime in the future — though UFC president Dana White's deadline for an agreement came and went Sunday with no announcement.