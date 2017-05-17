Pablo Zabaleta has been named on the bench as he bids farewell to the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City's clash with West Brom.

Manchester City team news: Zabaleta on the bench for Etihad farewell

The Argentina international, who joined City in 2008, will leave the club this summer, with fans set to bid farewell to one of their cult heroes on Tuesday evening.

But Fernandinho has been prefered at right-back as City look to seal their place in next season's Champions League.

Pep Guardiola has made two changes from his side's victory over Leicester City, with Sergio Aguero partnering Gabriel Jesus up front and Aleksandar Kolarov coming in at left-back.

That means Raheem Sterling is named on the bench alongside Zabaleta and John Stones, who is returning from a muscular injury.

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov; De Bruyne, Toure, Silva, Sane; Jesus, Aguero

West Brom: Foster; Nyom, Dawson, Evans, M Wilson; Livermore, Yacob, Fletcher, Brunt, Chadli; Rondon.