Alexis Sanchez has passed a late fitness test to take his place in Arsenal's starting XI against Sunderland.

Arsenal team news: Alexis fit to start against Sunderland

The Chile international was a doubt for the clash at the Emirates Stadium after picking up a knock in the win over Stoke City but has pulled through ahead of a must-win clash for the Gunners.





Arsene Wenger has made two changes, with Kieran Gibbs and Aaron Ramsey replacing Francis Coquelin and the injured Laurent Koscielny.

Olivier Giroud again starts up front, with Alexis and Mesut Ozil alongside him as part of a front three.

Gibbs's return means Nacho Monreal moves into the back three, with Gibbs deployed as a left-wing back.

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Alexis, Giroud.

Substitutes: Ospina, Gabriel, Elneny, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck.

Sunderland: Pickford; Manquillo, O'Shea, Kone; Jones, Larsson, Cattermole, Ndong, Oviedo; Borini, Defoe.

Substitutes: Mannone, Love, Januzaj, Lescott, Gooch, Gibson, Rodwell.