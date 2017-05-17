AT&T Byron Nelson picks, predictions for daily fantasy golf contests

This week the PGA Tour circles back around to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson, which is hosted by TPC Four Seasons. What makes TPC Four Seasons interesting is that despite its lack of length (7,166 Yards, Par 70), it seems to favor guys who have some distance. However, I wouldn’t consider this a bombers track, as accuracy off the tee is also important to success here and will be heavily factored into our strategy and picks for daily fantasy golf contests.

Taking a quick peek at who has had success here, we can clearly see that ball strikers tend to dominate. If Keegan Bradley can win this event, then putting doesn’t matter at all. The weather calls for lots of wind and some rain, so it wouldn’t hurt to look at guys who can score in the wind. This event typically plays as one of the easier courses on tour, so I want to target birdie makers who can go low.

Key Stats:

Strokes Gained Tee to Green

Strokes Gained Off the Tee

Ball Striking

Par 4 Birdie %

Approach

AT&T Byron Nelson 2017 Picks (Daily Fantasy)

Top-Tier Studs:

Brooks Koepka (DK: $10,200, FD: $9,500)

Koepka is finally rounding into the form that he is known for, and I’m going to be all over him this week. Koepka can rattle off birdies with the best in the world and is due for a breakout performance. He had a runner-up finish here last season and also offers a nice discount from the top-three most expensive players.

Tony Finau (DK: $9,200, FD: $7,700)

Finau is a guy that I love to target whenever the Tour heads to Texas, as he always seems to play well in the state. Finau has the length that I’m looking for, and he should be able to hide his poor putting at this course. I’m banking on the masses going to the cheaper options of Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar, and Charley Hoffman, which should keep Finau’s ownership in check.

Mid-Tier Targets:

Byeong-Hun An (DK: $8,000, FD: $7,500)

An has been a cut-making machine this season but only has a few high finishes. He’s in a nice spot to add another top 10 this week at TPC Four Seasons, as I believe the course fits his game nicely. The easy greens should help soften the blow of An’s terrible putting, and his solid tee-to-green game will put him in position to rack up birdies similar to what he did in Phoenix earlier this year.

Sung Kang (DK: $7,400, FD: $6,100)

Kang has quietly been one of the most consistent golfers on Tour for the past few months and enters this week in blazing form. His form in Texas this season is especially on fire with a sixth in San Antonio and a runner-up effort in Houston. At only $7,400 on DK, Kang offers one of the best values on the slate and makes a great play in cash games as well as GPPs.

Others to Consider: JT Poston, Ryan Moore

Value/Punt Plays:

Nick Watney (DK: $6,900, FD: $6,800)

There isn’t a whole lot of guys to love under $7,000, but Watney might be my favorite. He has two top 10s in his past two starts at this event (2011, 2015), and his ball-striking ability fits the course well. His form is somewhat concerning, but it was good to see him break his streak of two straight missed cuts at The Wells Fargo. He fits in with the “good ball striker, terrible putter” type that I’m looking for this week.

Anirban Lahiri (DK: $6,400, FD: $6,100)

Ah, hello Anirban, my old friend. Anirban is exactly what I look for in a GPP play this week, as he is always a boom-or-bust player. Anirban makes more birdies per tournament than anyone in this price range (13.5) which will be fantasy gold on a course where scoring opportunities will be plentiful.

Others to Consider: Morgan Hoffman, John Huh, Kyle Reifers

DFS Golf Picks: AT&T Byron Nelson

