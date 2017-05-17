Ruby Walsh hailed Annie Power as "an exceptional racehorse" after the 2016 Champion Hurdle winner was retired.

'Exceptional' Annie Power retired

On Tuesday trainer Willie Mullins announced that the mare's racing career is over at the age of nine.

Annie Power had not been seen on the track since winning the Aintree Hurdle last April due to injuries and finishes with a record of 15 wins from 17 races.

Walsh rode the her to a famous victory in the Champion Hurdle last year, having fallen at the last when on course to win the Mares Hurdle 12 months earlier — a mistake which saved the bookmakers a reported £40million.

"Annie Power was a wonderful racemare who achieved so much. For any racehorse to be beaten only twice in a 17-race career, especially over jumps, is very special and I can't praise her highly enough." jockey Walsh told the Racing Post.

"She was simply an exceptional racehorse and showed herself to be a high-class performer at any distance. The one time she ran over three miles she finished second in the Ladbrokes World Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2014 when she raced too keenly."

Mullins said: "I discussed things with her owners over the weekend and we decided we were happy to let her retire and that we would not be sending her to France,

"She's in foal to Camelot and doesn't owe anyone anything. She retires with an outstanding record, winning all but two of her 17 races.

"She was a very special racemare and gave us many memorable days. Her Champion Hurdle win last year was definitely one of the highlights of my career as a trainer."