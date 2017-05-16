AFC Leopards have not won any of their last five matches in the league, drawing two and losing the rest including a 3-0 defeat by their bitter rivals Gor Mahia.

Kitambi: AFC Leopards' problem is psychological

In this period, the team has also conceded seven goals and scored just two, dropping to the eighth position on the table. Assistant coach Nicholas Kitambi has attributed this run to mental instability, but hopes that all will be well very soon.

"Yes, we have not had a good run of late, dropping points even against teams that are inferior to us. Our problem is psychological, we lost some confidence somewhere along the way and we have to build it as soon as possible. But I am sure we will make a comeback.

"The team is good, but that will be said on the pitch, it happens at times, but we have to solve it."

Next for AFC Leopards is another tricky fixture away to Kakamega Homeboyz.