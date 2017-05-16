Fox touts having 2017 Ohio State-Michigan game

News

Whoa, Nelly.

The Big Ten's biggest game — Ohio State at Michigan, on Nov. 25 — will be on Fox in 2017, according a graphic presented to Fox affiliates Monday (via WTOL in Toledo).



"The Game" has been a fall institution on ABC for decades.

But now that Fox is sharing the Big Ten television package with ABC/ESPN, it will get a regular shot at carrying what annually is one of college football's most-watched games.

The eyeball test (via the Detroit Free Press): Michigan at Ohio State was by far the most-watched pre-bowl game of 2016, with 16.8 million viewers tuning in for Ohio State's pulsing double-overtime win. The SEC Championship, featuring Alabama vs. Florida, was a distant second with 11 million viewers.

According to multiple reports, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh participated via teleconference on Monday's upfronts, calling Fox "the new primary home for Big Ten football."



The graphic noted other headlining games for Big Ten teams to be carried by Fox, such as Michigan State-Notre Dame and Ohio State-Penn State. Fox also touted USC-Texas and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State in the graphic.

The Big Ten hasn't released its full TV schedule for the 2017 season.

