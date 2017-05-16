News

Road cyclists push Australia past 40 gold
Is this the ultimate team talk? German coach's inspiring speech leads to 6-0 romp

Sporting News
Sporting News /

With the odds against them, relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld were forced to use their trump card ahead of their meeting with second division high-flyers Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Before the tie, assistant coach Carsten Rump gathered the players in the dressing room and unleashed one almighty team talk.

Using the players' families and the club's fans as motivation, Rump rattled off a speech so inspiring that Bielefeld went onto win the tie 6-0 and lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Inspiring German team talk leads to 6-0 romp

This is an incredible, inspiring speech - no wonder Arminia Bielefeld then won 6-0!

on Tuesday, 16 May 2017


Watch the full, inspiring speech with English subtitles above!

