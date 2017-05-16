With the odds against them, relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld were forced to use their trump card ahead of their meeting with second division high-flyers Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Is this the ultimate team talk? German coach's inspiring speech leads to 6-0 romp

Before the tie, assistant coach Carsten Rump gathered the players in the dressing room and unleashed one almighty team talk.

Using the players' families and the club's fans as motivation, Rump rattled off a speech so inspiring that Bielefeld went onto win the tie 6-0 and lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Watch the full, inspiring speech with English subtitles above!