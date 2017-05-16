It was originally believed that Braun Strowman would be sidelined for a month or two following elbow surgery. Come to find out, it will be longer than that.

WWE confirms Braun Strowman injury, will miss up to six months

WWE is now reporting that Strowman will be out of action for up to six months due to multiple injuries in his left arm.

Strowman underwent elbow surgery last Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. to repair injuries to his shoulder and elbow. His injury was more severe than first thought as he suffered a shattered elbow.

What's not certain is when exactly Strowman was injured. At last month's Payback event, Strowman beat Reigns and attempted to hurt him further after the match. Reigns fought him off by slamming an ambulance door into his arm multiple times.

Last week on "Raw" in London, Strowman walked to the ring with his arm in a sling. After a quick match with Kalisto, Reigns hit him multiple times with a steel chair.

Either way, Strowman was going to miss some time but it will be a big blow if the big man is sidelined for six months. WWE has some scrambling to do as Strowman was expected to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at July's Great Balls of Fire event and possibly again at SummerSlam in August.

On "Raw", general manager Kurt Angle announced that at next month's Extreme Rules event, there will be a Fatal Five-Way match between Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Reigns with the winner getting a title shot against Lesnar in July.

