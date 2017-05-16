Kawhi Leonard's injury update Monday revealed a classic good news-bad news situation for the Spurs.

NBA playoffs 2017: Kawhi Leonard doubtful for Game 2 despite negative MRI results

On the plus side, Leonard's MRI on his ankle revealed no structural damage which gives him a chance to play again this postseason.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, Leonard has been listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Warriors.



Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 2 tomorrow. Tony Parker remains out. pic.twitter.com/hdSd2qHMX0

— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 15, 2017



The Spurs led by 25 points at one point Sunday, but ultimately lost 113-111 after Leonard left the game midway through the third quarter.

Many have called the foul by Warriors center Zaza Pachulia "dirty" because he stuck his foot into Leonard's space following his jump shot. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was among them.

Whether the foul was fair or foul, the result certainly changed the scope of this series.