The PGA Tour heads to Dallas this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson in the wake of last week's Players Championship.

AT&T Byron Nelson preview: Sergio Garcia returns to Texas to defend title

Garcia, the reigning Masters winner, struggled on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, but he enters the week as one of the favorites due to his current overall form.

Where is the AT&T Byron Nelson played?

TPC Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas is a tough 7,166-yard par 70 crafted with large, undulating greens with a number of runoffs that will keep rivers and ponds in play.

The greens feature a number of slopes that could present scoring opportunities, or lead to tough two-putts. The 18th hole features a unique “water cascade” that extends from the landing area to the green.

Who won the AT&T Byron Nelson last year?

Garcia defeated Brooks Koepka on the first playoff hole last year to climb to 12th in the world ranking. Now fifth in the world, Garcia will have to shake off a 6-over 78 Sunday at the Players, which dropped him out of contention.

Garcia became the only man to win twice at TPC Four Seasons last year, surviving two balls in the water on Sunday’s back nine to ultimately prevail in dramatic fashion.

Who are this year's favorites to contend?

In addition to Garcia, Jason Day, a former winner here, Jordan Spieth, the hometown hero, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka all look like threats to win.

Day has been in brutal form this season due to injuries and personal issues stemming from his mother's health. He will have to dust off a rough week at TPC Sawgrass and refocus for a tournament he won in 2010.

Spieth, surprisingly, has never won here. His game has been up and down this season, but mostly down since his win at Pebble Beach in February. Spieth ranks just 116th in driving accuracy and 83rd in driving distance, so getting off the tee has been a problem. If he can find fairways, he should be able to utilize his solid iron game to create birdie opportunities.

Johnson may have broken his steak of five straight starts in the top three — including three wins — last week, but he finished in the top 25 (t-12) for the first time in his Players Championship career. He is the best and most consistent player in the world right now, which is why he's a threat to win any week he's in the field.

After a brutal start to the season, Koepka has quietly recorded four straight top-16 finishes, including a runner-up at the Valero Texas Open.

Now back in Texas, Koepka could avenge his loss last year.

Who are this year's sleepers?

Charl Schwartzel finished third at the Masters and was third here in 2013. Schwartzel, like his countryman Louis Oosthuizen, splits time between the European and PGA Tours. Ranked 17th in the world, Schwartzel is a threat this week due to his solid iron game and putting.

Marc Leishman, winner of this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational, finished t-3 here in 2012 and 2014. He is sneaky long off the tee and streaky on the greens. His iron game is hit or miss, but the big Aussie likes this course.

Horse for the course

Matt Kuchar might still be licking his wounds from a tough weekend at TPC Sawgrass, but he should feel rejuvenated once he reaches Dallas. Since 2011, Kuchar has recorded three top-7 finishes here, including a solo third last year.