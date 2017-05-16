Ives and Jon also bring up the LA Galaxy's win over the New York Red Bulls, Kaka's brilliance in Orlando and the Philadelphia Union getting a second straight victory. There's also a cry for the return of ethical Goal of the Week voting.

MLS Podcast: Are the Seattle Sounders suffering an MLS Cup hangover?

Subscribe to the show on iTunes.

