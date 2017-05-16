Did a blockbuster trade for DeMarcus Cousins in February help save Pelicans general manager Dell Demps' job for next season?

Pelicans to retain coach Alvin Gentry, GM Dell Demps for 2017-18 season

New Orleans announced Monday both Demps and coach Alvin Gentry will return in 2017-18 despite the team finishing 10th in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.

According to The Advocate, the acquisition of Cousins, pairing him alongside All-Star Anthony Davis, played a significant role in Demps retaining his position.

“After careful and thorough review of basketball operations, we have made the determination that the best course of action as we move forward into the 2017-18 season is to continue under the leadership of Demps and Gentry,” executive VP of basketball operations Mickey Loomis said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate important roles on both the administrative and coaching staffs which will be resolved at the appropriate time.”

MORE:

NBA playoffs 2017: Warriors' Andre Iguodala could miss Game 2 with ailing knee



Added owner Tom Benson: “Our organizational expectations and goals have not changed and all of our efforts are focused on putting together a playoff caliber roster entering training camp and ultimately into the season. The end result as we move forward – playoffs and winning a championship for our fans.”

The Pelicans are 236-322 under Demps’ direction, including playoff appearances in 2011 and 2015 while Gentry is 64-100 in two seasons.