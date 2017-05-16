ESPN shakes up 'SportsCenter,' puts several big names in new roles

ESPN is shaking up its faltering "SportsCenter" franchise, naming anchors Kenny Mayne, John Buccigross, Sage Steele and Hannah Storm to new roles and adding a new TV/digital element called "SportsCenter Right Now."

The flagship "SportsCenter" has been losing TV audience as more sports fan get their news/highlights from their mobile devices. Monday's shakeup is meant to stabilize and set a new direction for "SportsCenter" in the wake of the mass layoffs that saw 100 ESPN anchors and reporters lose their jobs.

ESPN is smartly giving the witty, popular Mayne a regular "SportsCenter" role. Mayne regularly kills it at ESPN's annual upfront presentation to advertisers. Putting him on TV more regularly will appeal to the "old school" ESPN viewers who Linda Cohn says feel "put in a corner" by recent programming changes.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports is also giving a new role to Steele, the lightning-rod anchor who lost her "NBA Countdown" host gig to Michelle Beadle. Steele appears to be one of the few political conservatives at ESPN. Dumping her would only intensify criticism by conservative media outlets that ESPN has moved too far to the left politically.

Details on the changes which pave the way for ESPN's "upfront" presentation to advertisers Tuesday:

— More Kenny and Bucci : During the recent downsizing, ESPN laid off well-known anchors Jay Crawford, Britt McHenry and Jaymee Sire. But on Monday, ESPN announced that it had signed new deals with Mayne, Steele, John Buccigross, Steve Levy and John Anderson.

Mayne, Buccigross, Anderson and Levy will host the 11 p.m. ET "SportsCenter." Mayne is the key here. For the first time in nearly a decade, he will be anchoring the network's flagship show from its Bristol, Conn., campus. He'll tackle his new gig starting June 5.

— Steele teams with Kevin Negandhi and Jay Harris : Steele is returning to Bristol to co-anchor "SportsCenter:AM from Monday through Thursday (7-10 a.m. ET). She'll continue to lead "SportsCenter on the Road" coverage from the Super Bowl and other big evens.

Steele will join current "SportsCenter:AM" anchors Negandhi, Harris and Randy Scott. Elle Duncan and Matt Barrie are joining the show that will now air seven days a week. Former "SportsCenter:AM" contributor Sarina Morales will become a "Fan Correspondent" for all editions of "SportsCenter."

— Storm signs new deal: As part of a new deal, Storm, current host of the 10 a.m. ET "SportsCenter," will host primetime specials and contribute to ESPN's bigfoot journalistic programs "Outside the Lines" and "E:60."

— No changes: The current 6 p.m. ET "SportsCenter" with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, the midnight "SportsCenter" with Scott Van Pelt; and the 1 a.m. ET edition from Los Angeles with Stan Verrett and Neil Everett will all continue unchanged.

— "SportsCenter Right Now": ESPN is launching a new property called "SportsCenter Right Now" in August that will provide news updates on both TV and online, as well as during halftime of prime-time games. Toni Collins will anchor some of the updates.

Rob King, ESPN's senior vice president, said in a statement that the changes will keep "SportsCenter" "essential" to sports viewers. "As our audience and its needs change, we change to serve those fans and meet their needs. We always have, and we always will," King said.

Some of the anchors involved in these changes accepted pay cuts to remain with ESPN, sources say. With Jamie Horowitz of FS1 firmly committed to "Opinionists" such as Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock, there was not a big market for ex-"SportsCenter" anchors.

That could change, however, if other networks start hiring in coming months. Or technology companies actually make a big move into sports programming instead of just talking about it incessantly.