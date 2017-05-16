Sebastian Giovinco out for three weeks with quad strain

Toronto FC has announced that forward Sebastian Giovinco will miss three weeks with a quad strain.

Giovinco's injury wasn't the only piece of bad news for red-hot TFC, as the club also announced that defender Nick Hagglund will miss eight to 12 weeks due to a torn MCL in his left knee.

Both players suffered their injuries in Saturday's 3-2 win over Minnesota United – TFC's sixth consecutive victory.

Giovinco has been one of Major League Soccer's standout performers since his arrival in 2015, and has six goals and one assist in nine appearances in 2017.

Hagglund has also developed into a key piece for TFC's defense, starting 11 of the club's 12 games in 2017. Standout center back Drew Moor, sidelined since early in the season with an irregular heartbeat, is expected back soon to help fill the void.

TFC will look to extend its winning streak to seven when it pays a visit to the New York Red Bulls on Friday.