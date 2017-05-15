Longtime ESPN reporter Shelley Smith confirmed Sunday night that she was doing well as she reportedly was undergoing tests following stroke symptoms she experienced in the Warriors locker room after Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.



ESPN’s Shelley Smith: ‘I’m good’ following stroke scare after Spurs-Warriors I'm good!!! Waiting for test results! Thankyou everyone!! https://t.co/qENFQ1Iw2P

— Shelley Smith (@ShelleyESPN) May 15, 2017



According to The Associated Press , Smith, a breast-cancer survivor, was being evaluated at an East Bay hospital following the incident after which she was moved to a training room and tended to by a Warriors team doctor and team medical staff.

Warriors PR director Dan Martinez gave a shoutout to the medical-team members for their quick action, calling them "real-life frickin heroes."