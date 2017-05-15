Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham put in a "perfect performance" to beat Manchester United 2-1 in their final Premier League game at White Hart Lane.

'Tottenham were perfect against Manchester United' - Pochettino hails White Hart Lane send-off

Victor Wanyama handed Spurs an early lead, before Harry Kane doubled their lead after the break.

Historic home season for Spurs

Wayne Rooney pulled one back with 20 minutes left, but it was not enough to salvage a draw as Tottenham held firm to clinch second place in the table.

"It was a perfect performance and I am happy for the victory for our fans - it was a fantastic victory which the fans deserved," Pochettino told reporters.

"We had the control of the game and played better. It was another great performance at White Hart Lane and now we have to focus on the last two games.

"We are playing against Manchester United and they have very good players. They have been prepared to win the league and win big things.

"It is great to achieve second position and it is fantastic for us. We have been unbeaten at home all season so there are a lot of things to be happy about.

Kane breaks Man Utd scoring jinx

"It is true that we will play in the new stadium and we will take the last step to win something. We need to feel that Wembley is our home and we need to find a balance between White Hart Lane and there. Next season we will feel it is our home.

"We will be proud of our achievements - we fought for the Premier League."