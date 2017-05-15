Cricket: ICC congratulates retirees Misbah and Younis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has lauded outgoing Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan following their retirements.

Veterans Misbah, 42, and Younis, 39, farewelled cricket as Pakistan sealed a dramatic 101-run Test win against West Indies on Sunday.

It was a fitting goodbye after touring Pakistan celebrated their first Test series triumph in the Caribbean.

Misbah scored 5,222 runs in 75 Tests, including 10 tons and 39 half-centuries, while he amassed 5,122 runs in 162 one-day internationals with 42 fifties.

Younis – who scored 313 against Sri Lanka in 2009 – tallied 10,099 Test runs in 118 matches, highlighted by 34 hundreds and 33 half-centuries. He also recorded 7,249 ODI runs.

"Both these batsmen have given so much to the sport and fans over their careers," said ICC chief executive David Richardson.

"Misbah has been the bedrock of many a Pakistan innings, time and time again extricating his team from difficult situations with a terrific temperament. He knew how to graft for his runs but could also be inventive and score at a brisk pace, as was evident during his impressive 56-ball century against Australia in 2014 in Abu Dhabi, which equalled Viv Richards' world record.

"He was a leader who took charge at a difficult time and led the team on a journey to the number one position in the ICC Test rankings. He was a true sportsman and role model, deservingly winning the ICC's Spirit of Cricket Award for 2016.

"Younis has been one of Pakistan's finest batsmen, also often coming up with his best efforts when the chips were down. A triple-century in Tests at home against Sri Lanka and a double-century in a series-levelling effort in India are just a couple of the performances that have placed him in a league above the rest.

"A particularly fine player of spin bowling, Younis was also an able captain who led Pakistan in all three formats of the game with the highlight being victory in the ICC World Twenty20 in England in 2009.

"On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate both these batsmen on their wonderful careers and wish them every success in whatever they pursue in the years to come."