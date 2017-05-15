Glen Moss swaps Phoenix for Jets

Ernie Merrick has made his first signing as Newcastle Jets coach, bringing New Zealand international goalkeeper Glen Moss across from his former club Wellington Phoenix.

Moss will compete with Jack Duncan to be Merrick's lead goalkeeper at Newcastle next season after signing a one-year deal with the Jets.

Merrick has had a long association with the 34-year-old gloveman, having also lured him away from Wellington in 2009-10 when he was in charge of Melbourne Victory.

"I have coached Glen at two clubs - Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix - and have found him to be the consummate professional," Merrick said in a statement.

"Glen is extremely capable both technically and physically, and he is a first class character.

"He brings a wealth of A-League and international experience to the Jets and we are very fortunate to have his signature.

Moss has been involved in the A-League since the inaugural season where he played for the now-defunct New Zealand Knights.

A part of Wellington's inaugural squad and having started in the club's first game, Moss made 140 A-League appearances in two stints with the Phoenix and spent the last five years there.

The veteran goalkeeper also played for Gold Coast United and will link up with the Jets following his international commitments with the All Whites, who have qualified for the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

"I have been at Wellington for five years so changing environments and moving to a club that will not accept anything less than top results and playing finals football next year is something that has got me naturally excited," Moss said in a statement.

"After the Confederations Cup in Russia I will come back and get straight into it with the Jets.

"I find that it's really good to have these tournaments in the off-season because it keeps me ticking over. I will be able to hit the ground running with the Jets from day one."

Moss effectively replaces Ben Kennedy, who has joined Central Coast Mariners.