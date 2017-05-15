Golf: Kim becomes youngest winner in Players Championship history

Kim becomes youngest winner in Players Championship history

Kim Si-woo became the youngest Players Championship winner after triumphing by three shots on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was a master around the greens as he carded a bogey-free three-under-par 69 to prevail at 10 under in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Kim became just the second player from South Korea to win the Players – joining K.J. Choi, and earned a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour along with a three-year major-championship exemption with the win.

Entering the week, Kim had either missed the cut or withdrawn in 10 of his last 15 starts. But his smooth swing looked back on point while manoeuvring around TPC Sawgrass' dangerous layout.

Fellow internationals Ian Poulter (71) and Louis Oosthuizen (73) tied for second at seven under.

Spanish star Rafa Cabrera Bello provided a spark at the end of his round by holing his second shot for an albatross on the par-five 16th. It was just the third albatross in Players Championship history, and the first on that hole.

Cabrera Bello then went on to birdie the island green 17th to move to six under. With his heartbeat likely thumping out of his chest, he hooked his tee shot on 18 into the lake, but made a par putt from off the green to finish tied for fourth.

Despite starting the day tied for the lead at nine under, Kyle Stanley struggled to get anything going, ultimately finishing alongside Cabrera Bello.

Adam Scott cruised up the leaderboard with a four-under 32 on the back nine. The Australian, who was the previous youngest golfer to win the Players, birdied 16 and 17 to get into a tie for sixth at five under.

Brendan Steele (68), Lucas Glover (70) and Francesco Molinari (71) were also five shots off the pace.

World number one Dustin Johnson posted a 68 to finish two under, Masters champion Sergio Garcia (78) was one over, Rory McIlroy (75) was a shot further back, while defending champion Jason day recorded an eight-over-par 80 to end his title defence at seven over.