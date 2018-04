WATCH: Cabrera Bello records third albatross in Players history

The final round of the 2017 Players Championship needed a spark on Sunday and Rafa Cabrera Bello provided it.

Cabrera Bello recorded the first-ever albatross on the par-five 16th hole when his second shot careened off a bunker and rolled in.

It was just the third albatross in Players Championship history.

Cabrera Bello went from two under to five under with the shot, which vaulted him back into the top 10.

A breakout star last year, Cabrera Bello was a member of the European Ryder Cup team.