Real Madrid overtake Bayern Munich to set European record

Real Madrid overtook Bayern Munich to set a European record in their La Liga victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

When Nacho Fernandez found the net against the Andalusians at the Bernabeu after just 10 minutes, Madrid became the first ever team from Europe's top five leagues to score in 62 consecutive games in all competitions.

62 - Real Madrid are the first team ever from the top five leagues to score in 62 consecutive games in all competitions. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/NnJ5sVRXd7

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 14, 2017



The Blancos would go on to win the game 4-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo seizing the headlines for bagging his 400th and 401st goals for the club - meaning he is now level with Jimmy Greaves in the all-time top scorer list.

Zinedine Zidane's side moved level with Bayern when Isco found the net against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg last week.

They were last held scoreless by Manchester City in the Champions League last April.