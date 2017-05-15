Spurs' Gregg Popovich criticizes 'embarrassing' Donald Trump again

Once again, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn't hold back when talking about President Donald Trump

Ahead of Game 1 of San Antonio's series against the Warriors, Popovich was asked how he handles the distractions of the outside world, and he responded with another harsh criticism of Trump.

“Usually, things happen in the world and you go to work and you’ve got your family and you’ve got your friend and you do what you do, but to this day I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall, over the whole country, in a paranoid surreal sort of way that’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election,” Popovich said.

“It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. It’s embarrassing. It’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s at a game show and everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country. When he talks about those things, that’s just a ruse. That’s disingenuous, cynical and fake.”



Gregg Popovich lighting into Donald Trump about how he conducts himself: "It's a game show" pic.twitter.com/kLyUYtg3Xi

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 14, 2017



The room fell awkwardly silent after Popovich's rant. He then lightened the mood with a joke about the upcoming game.

“Well with that, have a nice day,” Popovich said. “Enjoy the game. Somebody’s going to win. Somebody’s going to lose. I just hope somebody doesn’t get their butt kicked.”

Popovich has been highly critical of Trump in the past, especially since he has been elected.