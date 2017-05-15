Formula 1: That's how racing should be, declares triumphant Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton declared "that's how racing should be" after beating Sebastian Vettel to glory in an enthralling Spanish Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Hamilton was overtaken by the Ferrari driver into the first turn and a fascinating tactical battle ensued.

The Briton used the medium compound for the middle stint of his two-stop race, opting to try to hold off Vettel, who closed on the harder compound, with deteriorating softs in a tense finale.

Hamilton struggled to regain the lead from the German initially, but never really looked in trouble after finally managing to do so.

In his podium interview, he said: "The team did an incredible job. That's how racing should be. Seb was incredibly close and incredibly fast.

"I don't know what went wrong at the start. I thought I did everything I was supposed to do, but got wheel spin."

On a bump with Vettel at turn one, he added: "I felt like I ran out of road, but was alongside. It's how racing should be and I wouldn't change it."

Vettel compared Hamilton's Mercedes to "a train" over team radio as he blitzed past him for first place and the four-time world champion expanded upon how tough it was to hold his title rival off.

"When I came out [after second stop] I was surprised we were so close," said the championship leader. "I tried to brake as late as possible.

"The laps after I was doing everything to stay in front. I was lucky I was getting a tow.

"As soon as I was alone he flew past down the straight which was a shame. We did everything we could. It was a nice race."