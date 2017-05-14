Formula 1: Ecclestone could bring back Brabham

Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone has suggested he could bring back the Brabham name by taking over Force India.

It has been reported that Ecclestone is involved in a bid fronted by the son of Jack Brabham, founder of the former F1 constructor.

Jack Brabham was a three-time world champion, his final triumph coming while driving for his own team in 1966.

When asked if was going to buy Force India and bring back Brabham, Ecclestone told Martin Brundle of Sky Sports: "We've given it a lot of thought, be ready because we're going to need a driver. Why not?"

The Brabham name has not featured in F1 since 1992.

An attempt by German organisation Formtech failed to enter a team for the 2010 season using the famous surname after a legal challenge from the family.