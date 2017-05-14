LaLiga: Pique released from hospital

Barcelona have confirmed Gerard Pique has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for abdominal pains.

Pique released from hospital

The central defender is one of a number of casualties Luis Enrique has had to deal with ahead of their trip to Las Palmas on Sunday, Pique having not travelled to the Canary Islands.

He had not been able to train all week due to the problem and it became so severe he was sent to hospital for further analysis.

Barca confirmed his release from hospital in a statement on Sunday, adding that they will continue to monitor Pique's condition, without being able to offer a date for his return.

The Catalan giants will hope he recovers in time for their final league match of the season with Eibar on May 21 as the title race with Real Madrid is expected to go to the last weekend.

Barca also have the Copa del Rey final with Alaves seven days later, a competition Pique has won on four occasions.