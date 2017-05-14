I feel the club's trust, I will be the coach next year - Montella sure of AC Milan future

Vincenzo Montella has insisted he feels the full support of the AC Milan's hierarchy, outlining the importance of the project the Serie A giants are currently undertaking.

Gerard Deulofeu scored late on to spare Gianluigi Donnarumma's blushes and claim a fortunate 1-1 draw at high-flying Atalanta on Saturday, as Milan bounced back from their 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Roma last time out.

The draw has boosted Milan's chances of claiming the final Europa League qualification spot in Italy's top-flight, though extended the Rossoneri's winless streak to five matches.

However, former Fiorentina and Sampdoria boss Montella claims to have Milan’s full backing, adding that he will still be in charge next season and is already planning his moves in the transfer market.

"I feel the club's trust and there is a very important technical and economic project here," Montella told Premium Sport.

"I am in agreement with the club that this team needs some improvement. It can definitely be improved with quality elements.

"But the team must think only in the present and I will be the coach next year. I am proud and happy to coach a team of this stature.

"For my part, there is no problem. I see a team that is following me."

Deulofeu's goal came after a rare error from Donnarumma had allowed Andrea Conti to put Atalanta ahead, with Milan looking unlikely to craft an equaliser until the Everton loanee found space in the area with three minutes to go.

But despite a rather lacklustre display, Montella was proud of his side's determination and resilience.

"It was a hard-fought game. Atalanta are playing with confidence," he continued. "But Milan played with heart and soul and managed to equalise.

"I liked the attitude. I am proud of this draw. It is a valuable point against a team that deserves to be where they are."

Should Milan edge out Fiorentina and city rivals Inter to sixth place in Serie A, the Rossoneri would begin their Europa League qualification in late July.

That possibility had cast doubt over a proposed pre-season tour of China, but Montella confirmed that the trip would still take place.

"We will be going to China, where we will play two or three games," Montella affirmed.

"Getting to Europe is important, but there is an agreement in place [to go] to China, so there are no problems."