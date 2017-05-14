Diego Costa and David Luiz hijacked Antonio Conte’s post-match chat in the West Bromwich Albion media room on Friday night and their hilarious antics continued in a separate media briefing with their manager.

Revealed: What Conte said as Diego Costa aimed a fire extinguisher at journalists

Luiz heckled Conte throughout and John Terry was also in attendance but was more composed than his Brazil-born colleagues.

Wenger praises 'fighter' Sanchez

Conte did reveal that he wants to keep his title-winning group of players together and that he thinks that he can make Chelsea even better in his upcoming seasons in charge. The chat took place an hour and 45 minutes after the match had ended as the players celebrated their title with beer and champagne.

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Question: How do you improve on this season?

Conte: "Now it's important to celebrate, to enjoy this moment." Luiz: "10 seconds." Conte: "This season was very difficult for us. It's great to reach this target and also to enjoy it with my players." Costa: "Thank you."

Luiz: "20 seconds." Conte: "I have to say thanks to my players for their commitment, for their work rate." Costa: "Diego is number one," Conte: "For their attitude they showed me. Costa talks over Conte: "I love you." Luiz: "last one, let's go."

Question: The double? Two weeks rest before FA Cup final?

Luiz: "Rest? Rest for you. We train every day."

Conte: "Yes, rest for you. They know we have to work during the training session to prepare in the right way these two games against Watford and then Sunderland. To enjoy and to celebrate because it's very important.

"When you work hard it's important to celebrate and then to prepare in the right way the final of the FA Cup, because we have the opportunity to fight to win the double and we must be ready to do this."

Question: What would double mean in your first season, like Ancelotti did?

Conte: "It's great for me. Now it's important to celebrate this win with my players." Costa: "Finish, man!" Conte: "We have the possibility to fight for the double. We must do this. And we must be ready to fight." Luiz: "Last one, eh!" Costa: "Please finish now."

Question: Can you say, 100 per cent, say you'll be here next season?

Conte: "I think we started to do our work. We have to improve in the next season, to find the right solution to improve."

(Costa picks up the fire extinguisher) Journalist: "No, no, no!"

Question: Difficult moments with Costa, was it a difficult man management job?

Conte: "I think in every season there are moments you have to find always the right solution. For this reason I have to say thanks to my players. They showed me in every moment great attitude, great work rate and to trust in my work. It's right now to celebrate."

Luiz makes an alarm now and shouts "let's go please, come on my friend."*

Question: Can players get better?

Conte: "We are working only nine months together. I think if you can continue with these players you can improve a lot. Now they know my idea, I know them, the characteristics of my players. And we can improve."

Costa: "Oh my God, man."

Question: Confident you can keep players?

Conte: "I think the club want to fight to win every competition. We have the same ambition. For this reason we try to keep the best players. Thanks guys."