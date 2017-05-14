Steve Kerr returned to Warriors practice Saturday as he continued to ramp up his activity in hopes of a return to the bench.

NBA playoffs 2017: Steve Kerr returns to Warriors practice, not yet ready for full return

Kerr has not coached the Warriors since Round 1 of the playoffs this season due to recurring back trouble. Mike Brown has been filling in as head coach while Kerr rests.

But Kerr could soon be back, as he has been present for coaches meetings the past two days and spoke with Brown following Saturday's practice.

“It’s great any time you can hear his voice, see his face,” Stephen Curry said, via mercurynews.com. “He’s obviously been doing his homework in between his down times helping us get prepared for this series and you know he misses being around for the day-to-day routine and the atmosphere, practice, locker room and games and all that. His ability to be here means a lot. I hope he’s feeling better.”

Brown was impressed with Kerr's demeanor and commitment the last couple days.

“He looks good,” Brown said. “We started meeting here at 9:30 (a.m.) and he was here at 9:30, was here throughout the coaches meeting and was here throughout practice. We came in at 8:30 (Friday), a little bit earlier, and he was here for that, too.”

Despite Kerr's recent activity, there is no current timetable for his return.

"I’ll just coach until they tell me otherwise,” Brown said. “When they tell me otherwise, I’ll do the otherwise.

“There’s a chance he may be (on site Sunday for Game 1 against the Spurs). Obviously, if he’s there, and I get asked, I’m going to say whether he was there or not. But we hope he is.”