Browns 4th-round pick to undergo surgery after 'freak' injury

Sporting News
Bad luck for the Browns struck again as 2017 fourth-round pick Howard Wilson will undergo surgery after suffering a fractured patella on Friday at rookie minicamp.

Head coach Hue Jackson told reporters the defensive back out of Houston will be "out for a while," adding the injury is "significant."



"It’s disappointing but this is a part of football,” Wilson said in a statement. “It was kind of a freak thing. I was just running around and my knee just kind of locked up on me. I didn’t think much of it but the training staff wanted to get the proper testing so I got an MRI.

"I’m a positive person so I will have the surgery, work hard in rehab and look forward to getting back out there and helping this team win some games."


The Browns traded up to select Wilson with the No. 126 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. The 6-1, 184-pound back made just 16 starts over three seasons at Houston before turning pro.

The first-team American Athletic Conference defensive player profiles as a short-area playmaker and the Browns hoped he would see time in the slot. Now he may have to wait until next year to impress on the pro level.

