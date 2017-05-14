Duke added four-star small forward Jordan Tucker Saturday when he announced his commitment to the Blue Devils.



Four-star forward Jordan Tucker picks Duke over Syracuse Officially a Duke Blue Devil ⚪️‼️ #RiPUncleHev pic.twitter.com/fCpDcWXvZQ

— The Juice Man (@Therealjtucks) May 13, 2017



The Blue Devils surprisingly lost out on five-star Kevin Knox — he committed to Kentucky — so they extended Tucker a scholarship offer and he chose Duke over Syracuse.

Tucker, ranked 40th in ESPN's Class of 2017 rankings, joined a talented Duke class that includes top-10 prospects Wendell Carter and Gary Trent Jr.

Duke lost Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Frank Jackson and Harry Giles early to the NBA, while Matt Jones and Amile Jefferson graduated. Tucker will help their constant rebuilding process.