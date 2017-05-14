Rugby Union: Spedding crushed by Clermont's European woe

Scott Spedding was distraught at missing out on the biggest prize in European club rugby as Clermont Auvergne came up short against Saracens on Saturday.

Spedding crushed by Clermont's European woe

Saracens retain European title as Ashton sets try landmark

The Top 14 club suffered defeat in a third Champions Cup final, with Sarries retaining their title courtesy of a 28-17 win at Murrayfield.

A much-improved second-half showing had Clermont firmly in the hunt until Alex Goode's late try thwarted the French side's fightback, leaving Spedding deflated.

"It's massively disappointing. We know the history – that's our third final in this competition and we were desperate to do it for our fans," Spedding, whose bold break from the back set up Nick Abendanon for the try of the match early in the second half, told BT Sport.

"But we came up against a huge Saracens team who have proved their worth in the past few seasons.

"We gave our all out there – we might have left it a bit late in the first half to start playing, but we had a good fightback in the second half and we're proud of that effort.

"We are absolutely gutted. We don't know what we're missing, but hopefully one day it turns our way."