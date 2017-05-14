Alexis Sanchez falls just short of Premier League record

Alexis Sanchez not only helped Arsenal’s top four chances Saturday against Stoke City, but also fell just short of coming away with a share of a Premier League record.

With Stoke having just cut Arsenal’s lead down to 2-1, Sanchez delivered a 76th-minute, game-killing third goal for the Gunners, despite signaling moments before he needed to be taken off.

Though the Chilean would come off right after scoring, his goal stabilized Arsenal’s ship en route to a 4-1 win which puts them just a point behind Liverpool in the race for fourth.

The goal was also Sanchez’s 15th away from home during this Premier League campaign, which left him just one away from the record held by Kevin Phillips, set in the 1999-2000 season with Sunderland.



Unfortunately that will be as close as Sanchez gets, as Arsenal’s last two contests, against Sunderland and Everton respectively, are both at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, Tottenham’s Harry Kane also finished with 15 away tallies.

It was also Sanchez’s 50th Premier League goal for the Gunners, making him the eighth player to hit that mark for the club.



Sanchez and Arsenal are next in action against already-relegated Sunderland on Tuesday.