Rugby Union: Try record icing on the cake - Ashton

Chris Ashton described his record-breaking try in Saracens' thrilling 28-17 European Champions Cup final triumph as "the icing on the cake".

Saracens retain European title as Ashton sets try landmark

Sarries retained their continental crown in a tense clash with Clermont Auvergne at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Ashton opening the scoring.

The try was Ashton's 37th in European competition, taking him clear of Vincent Clerc as the top scorer.

"It's pretty hard to put that into words right now," the 30-year-old, who will leave for Toulon at the end of the season, told BBC Sport.

"We've worked so hard for the past five or six years. It's such a pleasure to be with this group. It's so hard to be in these finals, so to win two is a pleasure.

"To become top try-scorer is just the icing on the cake."

Mark McCall's side were dominant in the first half, but faced reinvigorated Top 14 opponents after the interval.

However, the Premiership champions – who have a play-off semi-final with Exeter next weekend – dug deep to remain on course for a double-double.

Number eight Billy Vunipola was expecting a tough challenge and cited Owen Farrell – who was named European Professional Club Rugby's player of the year – and Richard Wigglesworth as key to his side's success.

"It is a final and we knew it was always going to be tough," the British and Irish Lions pick told BT Sport.

"We didn't want to let them score those two tries, but they can hurt you. I am thankful that we have great generals like Owen and Richard Wigglesworth to put us in great areas."