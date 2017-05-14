Golf: Wallace stays on course for wire-to-wire win but Heisele makes inroads

Matt Wallace remains on course for a wire-to-wire win at the Portugal Open despite seeing his lead trimmed by Sebastian Heisele.

A combination of first-day storms and darkness on Friday meant that Wallace, who led Heisele by five shots overnight, had to complete six holes of his second round on Saturday.

The Englishman had not dropped a shot through 38 holes of the tournament, but four birdies were negated by as many dropped during his third round as he signed for a level-par 73 that left him 17 under overall.

Heisele, another man playing catch up after being held up on round two, consequently made inroads into his rival's advantage with a two-under 71 and is just three shots adrift.

The German gained birdies at the second, seventh and 13th holes and made just a solitary bogey at the fifth.

Sam Walker was also on the charge on 'moving day'. The Englishman recorded seven birdies and two bogeys and is now four shots back of compatriot Wallace on 13 under.

Matthieu Pavon and Tapio Pulkkanen are 12 and 11 under respectively, while Mark Foster charged up the leaderboard – a six-under 67 seeing him join a cluster of seven players in a tie for sixth.