Kyle Stanley was hardly on the tips of people's tongues when predicting contenders for this week's Players Championship. But the surprise co-leader has serious game.

Players Championship: Kyle Stanley is not one to overlook this weekend

Stanley has been quietly regaining some of the form he displayed in 2012 when he won the Phoenix Open right after he nearly won at Torrey Pines. After a couple years of struggling, the former Clemson star is starting to heat up again.

"There's been a lot of consistency this year," Stanley said after his second round. "I mean, if you look at my stats, I'm happy with where they're at. They're pretty good. My putting has been a little bit inconsistent, but from a ball-striking standpoint, I'm not really sure I can ask much more out of what I've been doing this year. But yeah, I'm feeling better. It's nice to definitely play a little bit better.

"Starting back in August, things have kind of started to click again. But yeah, I mean, went a couple years there where it was pretty disappointing, but you know, you've just got to keep working hard. You never really quite know when it's going to show up or pay off. But I've been pretty consistent about what I've been doing practice wise and off the golf course. I feel like I've been working on a lot of the right things. It seems to be coming together a little bit this year."

Stanley is currently tied for the lead with Louis Oosthuizen at 9 under after firing a 6-under 66 Friday at TPC Sawgrass. Despite playing in the tougher, firmer conditions in Round 2, he still made eight birdies on the difficult course.

"I hit the ball really well the last couple days," he said. "I putted pretty well, as well. Made a few adjustments there, and it felt pretty comfortable on the greens. So yeah, happy with where my game is at. A lot of my birdie putts today were from fairly short range, so with as gusty as it was, certainly happy with as many looks as I had."

While Stanley, 29, may no longer be a household name, he has some PGA Tour success on his resume. But does he think that will help him over the weekend?

"Yeah, maybe a little bit, just knowing that I've been in the position before and was able to pull it off," he said. "But for the most part, not really. I feel like maybe I was a little bit of a different player back then. It was kind of a long time ago, too. Maybe a little bit, just knowing that I can do it, but for the most part as far as like feelings go and stuff like that, not too much.

There will certainly be an unrivaled amount of pressure on Stanley when he tees off in the final group Saturday, probably more than he has ever faced in his career, but he gets a calm playing partner in Louis Oosthuizen to help settle his nerves.

"(Louie's) tempo is probably as good as anyone's," Stanley said. "I haven't necessarily studied his swing, but his tempo to me stands out the most. I haven't played with him, but I know he certainly hits it well."

Both players will try to hit it well Saturday as they attempt to fend off a host of challengers heading into Sunday's final round.