Golf: Oosthuizen hoping for first win in US

Louis Oosthuizen tries to avoid thinking about why he is yet to win in the United States as he looks to end the wait at the Players Championship.

Oosthuizen hoping for first win in US

The South African has won eight times on the European Tour and stormed to a seven-shot victory for his only major win at the 2010 Open Championship.

Through two rounds at TPC Sawgrass, Oosthuizen has been nearly unflappable and he shares the lead with Kyle Stanley at nine under.

It is just his latest bid for a first win on US soil and Oosthuizen hopes he ends that drought this week.

"If you can help me there, it would be great," Oosthuizen said.

"I've come close a few times, and I've felt I've played really well. You know, so it's something I don't really want to think about, but you do now and then think about it. You know, like I say, I've played well, and it's odd not to think about that I haven't won on US soil.

"Hopefully I can change all that this week."

Injuries, particularly to his back, have been a factor in Oosthuizen's inability to seal the deal in USA.

Now healthy, Oosthuizen is ready to utilise his silky swing to its fullest extent.

"I think it's always great coming in [to an event] with good form and knowing you're hitting the ball well," Oosthuizen said.

"You know, it's tough around here if you know you're struggling with your game. It's going to be a tough week. I just think it's a week where, like a major week, it's all on how you mentally go about it and just stay in the moment and try your best every shot."