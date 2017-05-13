IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship: Denmark edge Germany, Sweden cruise

Denmark dealt a huge blow to Germany's chances of reaching the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship quarter-finals, while Sweden enjoyed a huge win.

Denmark edge Germany, Sweden cruise

Rallying from 2-0 down, Denmark secured a 3-2 overtime win against co-hosts Germany thanks to Peter Regin's goal one minute, 40 seconds into the extra period on Friday.

The loss was a setback for Germany, who sit fifth – a place above Denmark – in Group A, needing a top-four finish to reach the quarter-finals.

Sweden are encountering no such problems, claiming a third win with an 8-1 thrashing of Italy.

The Swedes are second in the group and will be further boosted by the arrival of star New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

In Group B, the Czech Republic secured a fourth straight win, crushing Slovenia 5-1.

Co-hosts France won a thriller against Belarus, claiming a 4-3 shoot-out victory.