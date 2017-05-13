Michael D. Jackson, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 1996 and was elected mayor in his hometown after retiring from football, died in a motorcycle accident early Friday. He was 48.



Michael Jackson was more than a great player, he was a great man.





Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2OdcrjjahT

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2017



Former NFL receiver Michael D. Jackson killed in motorcycle crash

According to Louisiana State Police, Jackson was riding a motorcycle on U.S. 51 near the Village of Tangipahoa "at a high rate of speed" shortly before 1 a.m. Friday when a sedan driven by 20-year-old Destiny Gordon backed out a parking spot into his path.

Jackson's motorcycle struck the driver's side door so hard that it "penetrated into the driver’s compartment" of the car, killing Gordon as well.

Police said Gordon was wearing a seatbelt and Jackson was wearing a helmet. Blood samples were taken to be sent to the state crime lab for analysis.



Heartbroken! Just heard news teammate&bro former @Browns & @Ravens Michael Jackson died this am! Please pray for his family! #Ravens #Browns

— Brad Jackson (@BJack50) May 12, 2017





Sad to hear of Michael Jackson's fatal motorcycle accident. He was one of the 1st vets I helped sign in my early days in the agent business.

— Joel Corry (@corryjoel) May 12, 2017



Jackson, a native of Tangipahoa, played at Southern Miss alongside Brett Favre and was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in the 1991 NFL Draft. He spent eight years in the league, peaking in 1996 when he caught 76 passes for 1,201 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns in the franchise's first season as the Baltimore Ravens after moving from Cleveland.

Jackson returned home to Louisiana after retirement and eventually made an unsuccessful run for the statehouse. He was elected mayor of Tangipahoa in 2008 and served four years. Toward the end of his first year in office, he laid out his ambitions in an interview with the Ravens' website.

"Right now, I want to set a standard," he said. "I want to have that standard high enough so that whomever decides to run for this position they will feel obligated to do at least what I have done and far better — so that’s what I want to do. I want to set a concrete floor, so we can erect a house here in my hometown."