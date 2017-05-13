Tennis: Agassi the perfect match for Djokovic, says Rusedski

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi would be the "perfect match" should the Serbian appoint the eight-time grand slam champion as his new coach, according to Greg Rusedski.

Last week, 13-time major winner Djokovic made the surprise announcement that he had dispensed with the services of his entire coaching team - including long-term mentor Marian Vajda.

That came after he split with Boris Becker in December, Djokovic having secured a career grand slam under the German's guidance in 2016.

Agassi has been linked with the vacancy when Djokovic decides he is ready to appoint a new coach, the 29-year-old having hinted he would look for someone who has "been through similar experiences" to him.

And Rusedski believes the American would be the perfect fit for the role as Djokovic looks to re-establish his place at the top of men's tennis.

"I think he was right to let go of his team and do it alone for a little while but Agassi would be the perfect match," he told Sky Sports.

"Two of the greatest returners of all time. Agassi was a guy who was very emotional out there and found a way to get back to the top of the game.

"In the beginning of his career he was in love, out of love with the sport and he maximised everything to the end of his career and if he can bring that experience that Novak is looking for at the moment into his game and his mind-set then I think there's no better coach to have on your side.

"I think if Andre got involved he'd probably say 'I want to bring in my physical trainer, I want to bring in my people around me so you can have the whole experience that I had during that period.'

"So I'd love to see that combination happen, if the rumours are true."

Djokovic is into the semi-final of his first tournament since sacking his coaching team, the world number two having been handed a walkover in the last eight of the Madrid Open when Kei Nishikori withdrew due to injury.