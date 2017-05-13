Jese desperate to score against Barcelona and boost Real Madrid's La Liga ambitions

Jese Rodriguez may no longer play for Real Madrid, but he is desperate to boost their La Liga title ambitions by downing Barcelona on Sunday.

The Spain forward will come up against his former Clasico foes with Las Palmas at the same time as Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jese had a spell in Madrid's youth system before spending four years with the senior squad before being sold to Paris Saint-Germain.

Now on loan at his hometown club, Jese has scored three goals in 14 La Liga appearances for Las Palmas and the 24-year-old is determined to add to that tally to give Madrid a helping hand in a thrilling title tussle.

"I would like to score in every game," he told Sportium. "I would like to score against Barca and give La Liga to Madrid, I won't lie.

"My goal is to play well and help the team.

"MSN are very good players, but I'd prefer others. Real Madrid and Barcelona both have very good squads with footballers waiting for their chance on the bench."

The 24-year-old will return to PSG at the end of the season, and is contracted to the French side until June 2021.