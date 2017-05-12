UFC 211: Fight card, odds, predictions, time, TV schedule, PPV info

Does being UFC heavyweight champion make you the baddest fighter on the planet? If so, that would be Cleveland's Stipe Miocic.
The 34-year-old former college wrestler at Cleveland State is actually ranked No. 6 in UFC's overall pound-for-pound rankings.
Miocic headlines Saturday night's card in Dallas, where he'll be taking on Junior dos Santos in a rematch of a bout from 2014.
Dos Santos beat Miocic by decision in a grueling fight. Since then, Miocic has four straight knockouts over an impressive list of fighters.
Miocic won the title in 2016 with a stunning upset of Fabricio Verdum.
Here's what you need to know about UFC 211:
What day and time is UFC 211?
Saturday, May 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Pay-per-view broadcast begins at 10 p.m. ET
Who is on the UFC 211 main card?
UFC 211 main card odds
NOTE : Asterisk next to our projected winner
Favorite
Challenger
Weight class
Stipe Miocic (c) -140
Junior dos Santos +110*
Heavyweight
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) -170*
Jessica Andrade +140
Strawweight
Jorge Masvidal -125
Demian Maia -105*
Welterweight
Frankie Edgar -140*
Yair Rodriguez +110
Featherweight
Krzysztof Jotko -160
David Branch +130*
Middleweight
Who is on the UFC 211 undercard?
UFC 211 preliminary card odds
Favorite
Challenger
Weight class
Dustin Poirier -125
Eddie Alvarez -105
Lightweight
Chas Skelly -125
Jason Knight -105
Featherweight
Jared Gordon -160
Michel Quinones +130
Featherweight
James Vick -400
Marco Polo Reyes +300
Lightweight
How can I watch UFC 211?
UFC.tv is carrying the pay-per-view portion of the event. Cost is $59.99. Prelims can be seen beginning at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.