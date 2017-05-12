News

Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Does being UFC heavyweight champion make you the baddest fighter on the planet? If so, that would be Cleveland's Stipe Miocic.

UFC 211: Fight card, odds, predictions, time, TV schedule, PPV info

The 34-year-old former college wrestler at Cleveland State is actually ranked No. 6 in UFC's overall pound-for-pound rankings.

Miocic headlines Saturday night's card in Dallas, where he'll be taking on Junior dos Santos in a rematch of a bout from 2014.

Dos Santos beat Miocic by decision in a grueling fight. Since then, Miocic has four straight knockouts over an impressive list of fighters.

Miocic won the title in 2016 with a stunning upset of Fabricio Verdum.

Here's what you need to know about UFC 211:


What day and time is UFC 211?


Saturday, May 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Pay-per-view broadcast begins at 10 p.m. ET


Who is on the UFC 211 main card?



UFC 211 main card odds


NOTE : Asterisk next to our projected winner





















Favorite

Challenger

Weight class

Stipe Miocic (c) -140

Junior dos Santos +110*

Heavyweight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) -170*

Jessica Andrade +140

Strawweight

Jorge Masvidal -125

Demian Maia -105*

Welterweight

Frankie Edgar -140*

Yair Rodriguez +110

Featherweight

Krzysztof Jotko -160

David Branch +130*

Middleweight

Who is on the UFC 211 undercard?

UFC 211 preliminary card odds


















Favorite

Challenger

Weight class

Dustin Poirier -125

Eddie Alvarez -105

Lightweight

Chas Skelly -125

Jason Knight -105

Featherweight

Jared Gordon -160

Michel Quinones +130

Featherweight

James Vick -400

Marco Polo Reyes +300

Lightweight

How can I watch UFC 211?

UFC.tv is carrying the pay-per-view portion of the event. Cost is $59.99. Prelims can be seen beginning at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

