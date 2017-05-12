Tony Pulis sees a new trend forming among Premier League coaches, with Antonio Conte "going mad" on the touchline during matches.

Pulis: It's funny to see Conte 'going mad' on touchline

Pulis, who coaches West Brom, believes the Chelsea manager's passionate displays are different than the usual demeanour among other bosses.

“It is funny how things spin around," Pulis said, according to the Mirror.

“Seven or eight years ago Arsene Wenger was an absolute genius – he was a teacher and a prophet.

“He sat there and never got involved in the game and just worked things out from his seat.

“Now Conte is an absolute genius going mad and bouncing up and down on the touchline.”

Conte, who arrived at Stamford Bridge after coaching Italy at last summer's Euros, has led his side to the top of the Premier League table this season, and the club will win the Premier League title if they defeat West Brom at The Hawthorns on Friday.