Azhar Ali made it back-to-back Test centuries as Pakistan moved into a formidable position against West Indies on day two in Dominica.

Azhar century puts Pakistan in control

A hundred in the second Test in Barbados proved in vain as the Windies secured a 106-run victory, but Azhar will be hoping his 127 has laid the foundation for a series-clinching victory.

His innings was brought to an end by Roston Chase (4-103) but half-centuries from retiring captain Misbah-ul-Haq (59), who, like Younis Khan on Thursday, was welcomed to the crease with a guard on honour from the hosts, and Sarfraz Ahmed (51) kept them ticking along after lunch.

Pakistan were finally bowled out for 376, with the Windies making it to stumps 14-0 after facing 11 overs.

Pakistan returned 169-2 and Azhar resumed on 85 and faced 23 deliveries before finally adding to his tally in the opening session, his 14th Test hundred eventually coming with a pair of runs off Jason Holder (3-71).

Younis had a short stay at the crease, trapped lbw by Holder for 18 but Misbah and Sarfraz then stepped up for Pakistan.

After Misbah was dropped by Shane Dowrich on 0 as he scored just one run off the first 51 balls he faced, the Windies kept their nerve to claim the scalp of centurion Azhar.

Having made it through the morning session with a Test ton, Azhar came unstuck following lunch as he was bowled out by Chase attempting a slog.

Misbah and Sarfraz kept the scoreboard ticking over as Pakistan threatened to bat through the day, until West Indies fought back in the final session.

With all eyes on Sarfraz, Holder took back-to-back wickets to dismiss Mohammad Amir (7) and Yasir Shah (0) after tea as Pakistan – who lost their last five wickets for only 65 runs – fell to 322-8.

However, Sarfraz proved to be an immovable force, scoring 39 in a 45-run partnership with Mohammad Abbas as Pakistan frustrated the Windies.

When Pakistan were eventually bowled out, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell safely negotiated a tricky 30-minute spell.